BENNETT, Carole (Smith)
72, Carole was a blessing sent from heaven but was called to return back to our Lord and Savior's loving arms on May 9, 2021.
Carole Bennett (Smith) was born Carole Zumwalt to Leonard Sr. and Bessie Zumwalt on February 24, 1949 in Deming, New Mexico as a sibling to Vera, Leonard, George, and Judy. Carole is remembered as a true spitfire who would lend a helping hand to anyone. She was either flipping you the bird or giving you a hug - both served with an endearing smile and ornery giggle.
Carole grew up in Deming, spending most of her childhood helping on the farm, attending school, and hanging out with her friends.
Carole married Kenneth Don Bennett and moved to Arizona. Years later, when she returned to Deming, she married Jim Smith. She worked at the Luna County Assessor's Office and then the Luna County Road Department where she retired from in 2019.
Carole was an active member of the Deming community where she helped with the Luna County Crime Stoppers, was a member of the Moose Lodge, and helped with the Sunshine Class Reunions for several years. If you had the honor of meeting Carole, you'd surely never forget her.
Carole loved spending her time hunting, camping, and fishing. She could be found sitting on her front porch sharing memories with friends and family when the wind permitted - but her door was always open for a cup of coffee or a margarita. Carole lived her life her way, and to the fullest. One of her greatest treasures in this life was her friendship with Bill, Donna, and Carol and their regular trips to Palomas and the Winery.
On May 9, 2021, Carole left this world to surprise her mother for a long-awaited heavenly Mother's Day reunion. Her absence on Earth leaves a hole in many hearts that will never be filled.
Carole is survived by her four children, Kelli Ribbeck (Mike), Deanna Bennett, Kenneth Bennett (Diana) and Tara Arias (Lonnie); her 12 grandchildren, Tim and Kelsey (Kelli); Ashley, Randy and Amber (Deanna); Desiree, Kristina, Destiny, Kenny, Caitlin and David (Kenneth); and Cassie (Tara); 18 great-grandchildren, Jake, Zach, Isaiah, Marissa, Winter, Harley, Taylor, Renezmee, Prince, Maxi, Anddon, Ayden, Alecc, Amariah, Arlo, Bryson, Keelin and Ryett; one great-great grandson, Ezekiel; three stepchildren and several nieces and nephews and many who called her Ma or Grams.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, and numerous loved ones.
A Celebration of her beautiful life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the family's property located in Deming, New Mexico. Cremation was entrusted to BACA'S MIMBRES CREMATORY.