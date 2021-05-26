BENNETT, Carole (Smith)

72, Carole was a blessing sent from heaven but was called to return back to our Lord and Savior's loving arms on May 9, 2021.

Carole Bennett (Smith) was born Carole Zumwalt to Leonard Sr. and Bessie Zumwalt on February 24, 1949 in Deming, New Mexico as a sibling to Vera, Leonard, George, and Judy. Carole is remembered as a true spitfire who would lend a helping hand to anyone. She was either flipping you the bird or giving you a hug - both served with an endearing smile and ornery giggle.

Carole grew up in Deming, spending most of her childhood helping on the farm, attending school, and hanging out with her friends.

Carole married Kenneth Don Bennett and moved to Arizona. Years later, when she returned to Deming, she married Jim Smith. She worked at the Luna County Assessor's Office and then the Luna County Road Department where she retired from in 2019.

Carole was an active member of the Deming community where she helped with the Luna County Crime Stoppers, was a member of the Moose Lodge, and helped with the Sunshine Class Reunions for several years. If you had the honor of meeting Carole, you'd surely never forget her.