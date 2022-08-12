Carole Marcot

of Marana died peacefully in the arms of Roy, her husband of 53 years. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren when she passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Cary was an attorney, who specialized in "Food & Drug Law." For twenty years she worked at Tucson's Syncardia, the only medical device company making the artificial heart. She and her wonderful team were responsible for the legal aspects of the clinical trials and eventual Food & Drug Final Approval for this life-saving device. She was a strong advocate for empowering women in the workplace and mentored several women in that pursuit for job advancement. She loved her sons Greg and Jon, and their spouses Wendy and Karen, and her four grandchildren McKenzie, Chase, Elisabeth and Will. She was the most loving wife that any man could ever hope to have. Her husband Roy's heart is broken, and he will love and miss her forever There are no pending funeral services, but a "Celebration of Life" will be held in a few months. Arrangements by Adair Avalon Chapel.