 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carole Marcot

  • Updated

of Marana died peacefully in the arms of Roy, her husband of 53 years. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren when she passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Cary was an attorney, who specialized in "Food & Drug Law." For twenty years she worked at Tucson's Syncardia, the only medical device company making the artificial heart. She and her wonderful team were responsible for the legal aspects of the clinical trials and eventual Food & Drug Final Approval for this life-saving device. She was a strong advocate for empowering women in the workplace and mentored several women in that pursuit for job advancement. She loved her sons Greg and Jon, and their spouses Wendy and Karen, and her four grandchildren McKenzie, Chase, Elisabeth and Will. She was the most loving wife that any man could ever hope to have. Her husband Roy's heart is broken, and he will love and miss her forever There are no pending funeral services, but a "Celebration of Life" will be held in a few months. Arrangements by Adair Avalon Chapel. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

3 ways you can teach your kids to be eco-friendly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News