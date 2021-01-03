Carole Newton

NEWTON, Carole L.
84, died on December 27, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Vincin, of 67 years and their children, Patricia Salazar (Larry), Sharon Newton, Kimberly Fister, Mark Newton (Diana) and John Newton (Junko); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is reunited with her precious daughter, Linda Newton Nelson, who passed in 1973. She worked as a school bus driver for TUSD from 1979-1998, then as a crossing guard. Viewing from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd.