 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carole Newton

Carole Newton

  • Updated

NEWTON, Carole L.

84, died on December 27, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Vincin, of 67 years and their children, Patricia Salazar (Larry), Sharon Newton, Kimberly Fister, Mark Newton (Diana) and John Newton (Junko); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is reunited with her precious daughter, Linda Newton Nelson, who passed in 1973. She worked as a school bus driver for TUSD from 1979-1998, then as a crossing guard. Viewing from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News