Carole Rich

In 1966, Carole took some night classes, where she met Millicent Gillis. Millie sponsored Carole into the Altrusa Club of Santa Maria. Carole remained an active member, having transferred to the Tucson club when she moved, until being granted Emeritus status in 2018. During her time in the club, she served as District Secretary three times.

Carole also had an active interest in artistic endeavors throughout her life. She created over 32 colorful needlepoint pictures based on paintings on cloth according to color schemes she selected. In recent years Carole had created her own designs of sticheries on cubic tissue box covers. These ranged from a literacy series for the alphabet to classic Arizona desert scenes including one group she called Snobirds depicting folks engaging in various normal activities. She documented 27 of these design sets and submitted them for copyright protection.

She had remarried in 1976, and enjoyed retirement with her husband, William Rich, until his death in 2004.

Carole subsequently moved to Tucson, Arizona to be near to her daughter, Diana Goodrich and her husband, David Hardesty. This move was completed in December 2005.