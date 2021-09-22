Carole Rich

RICH, Carole
12/13/1933 - 9/9/2021
Longtime Altrusa member Carole Jeanette Goodrich Rich passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 87 years of age in Tucson, Arizona where she had been living since 2005.
After graduating from high school and spending one year at the Santa Maria Junior College, Carole took a job at Camp San Luis Obispo, and that job ended when the Korean War ended. She then found work at McClelland Air Force Base and met and married Donald Goodrich a Mather AFB Air Force service man in the air police. The marriage failed, leaving Carole the single mother of their daughter, Diana Goodrich.
In 1956, Carole decided to return to her parents' home in Grover Beach, California, and accepted the position of Clerk Steno at Santa Maria Valley Railroad (a short line railroad 9 miles long), in Santa Maria, California. She commuted from Grover Beach for about two years and moved to Santa Maria. When Carole retired from that job, she held the title of Executive Secretary to the president, Sue Sword; her position included serving as a Trustee for the railroad and its affiliate companies' pension and benefit plans. She retired on September 29, 2000, 44 years and 4 days after being hired.
As a result of her night classes, Carole passed the examinations necessary to become a Certified Professional Secretary.
In 1966, Carole took some night classes, where she met Millicent Gillis. Millie sponsored Carole into the Altrusa Club of Santa Maria. Carole remained an active member, having transferred to the Tucson club when she moved, until being granted Emeritus status in 2018. During her time in the club, she served as District Secretary three times.
Carole also had an active interest in artistic endeavors throughout her life. She created over 32 colorful needlepoint pictures based on paintings on cloth according to color schemes she selected. In recent years Carole had created her own designs of sticheries on cubic tissue box covers. These ranged from a literacy series for the alphabet to classic Arizona desert scenes including one group she called Snobirds depicting folks engaging in various normal activities. She documented 27 of these design sets and submitted them for copyright protection.
She had remarried in 1976, and enjoyed retirement with her husband, William Rich, until his death in 2004.
Carole subsequently moved to Tucson, Arizona to be near to her daughter, Diana Goodrich and her husband, David Hardesty. This move was completed in December 2005.
Carole entered an assisted living facility in 2018, where she lived until moving to The Ranch Estates facility in August 2021. She spent her last few days being comforted at Casa de la Luz hospice.
Mrs. Rich is survived by brother, Norman Helzer of Fort Mohave, AZ and his three children, Duane, Carrie and Le Ana; brother, Richard Helzer of Copperas Cove, TX; daughter, Diana Goodrich and her husband, David Hardesty of Tucson, AZ; step-daughter, Kathryne Rich of Eugene, OR and her daughter, Jennifer Fernandez and granddaughters, Jillian and Lily; step-daughter, Jane Rich Newton and her husband, Bill of Gresham, OR; step-daughter, Patricia Prisbrey and her husband, Marty of Eugene, OR and their daughters, Sara Hastings and Erin Prisbrey and Sara's husband, James and their sons, Seth, Gabriel and Sam; step-daughter, Barbra Thomas and husband, John of Tucson, AZ and Barbra's three children, Shane Dailey, Rashelle Masters and Heather Eaton.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Ret. TSGT William Rich; her parents and a baby brother, Lowell and brother, Norman's wife, Barbara.
A Service will be conducted in Tucson for Carole at the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.