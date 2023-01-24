Carole Stallman

A former Realty Office Receptionist, passed away 12/23/21, she was the loving wife of Wayne H. Stallman for 32 years. A devoted and respected church member of the Presbyterian Church, Carole was friend to many and will be missed. Carole and Wayne were married in the Presbyterian Church. Carole was best known for her cheerfulness, friendliness, and generous spirit. Carole is survived by her husband, Wayne, and brother, Donald Hill. In lieu of giving flowers, please make a donation to the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Norte, Tucson, AZ, 85704.