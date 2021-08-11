Carolina Pena

89, of Tucson, AZ, died in her home early in the morning of August 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Manuel Jesus Peña and her parents, Enedino Fregoso and Ignacia Lopez Fregoso. She is survived by their children, David Peña (Angie) and Leticia Blanchard (David); five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Consuelo Villa (Luis) and Leticia Rodriguez (Ernesto). Private services for family will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.