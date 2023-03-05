Our beloved Caroline passed peacefully, painlessly and surrounded with love Thursday March 2, 2023 at the age of 61. She is proceeded in death by parents Joseph & Esther Davila, siblings Cathy Martinez, Daniel Davila, Carlos Davila, nephews Saul Gonzales, Steven Kriesen and Christopher Martinez. Survived by Husband Robert Kriesen, children Michael and Julianna, siblings Joseph (Debbie) Davila, Cynthia Gonzales, Bridget (Jesus) Castro and Marcella Davila, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Caroline was a Letter Carrier with USPS for 39 years, a sports enthusiast since conception, graduate of Cholla High '79, a true friend and "Mom" to countless house-guests that never left her heart. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, ebullient spirit, her quick release "center" finger and most of all her thirst for having a good time. Just remember to "Look at the Sunset", BearDown & always "T-It Up" for Caroline. We love your Show Babe. Visitation Thursday March 9, 2023 5pm - 9pm at Martinez Funeral Chapel 2580 S 6th Ave. Rosary at 7pm. Mass to be offered Friday March 10, 2023 at 10am at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church 1946 E Lee St.