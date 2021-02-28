Carolyn Clark

Carol was born and raised in Pewaukee, WI. She was one of five children born to the late Alex and Carrie Tischaefer and was the beloved wife of her late husband, Henry Clark. Carol will forever be remembered by her daughter, Robin; son, Henry and daughter-in-law, Wendy along with her treasured granddaughter, Malia. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Tischaefer (Joyce) along with many nieces and nephews.