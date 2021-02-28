Carolyn Clark

 Skip to main content
CLARK, Carolyn "Carol"

November 1931 - February 2021

Resident of Tucson, AZ. After a sudden illness, Carol passed away February 15, 2021 peacefully at Peppi's House (TMC Hospice) surrounded by family.

Carol was born and raised in Pewaukee, WI. She was one of five children born to the late Alex and Carrie Tischaefer and was the beloved wife of her late husband, Henry Clark. Carol will forever be remembered by her daughter, Robin; son, Henry and daughter-in-law, Wendy along with her treasured granddaughter, Malia. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Tischaefer (Joyce) along with many nieces and nephews.

Carol was an entrepreneur and successful business owner, loved being with her family and traveling. Carol was also a very proficient artist, specializing in colored pencil photorealism.

Carol touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

