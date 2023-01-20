Dying In Tucson: Two Good Ideas Carolyn Harley (1942-2022) was a teacher and researcher in Neuropsychology. Her main affiliation was with the Memorial University of Newfoundland but she also worked at The University of Arizona and numerous other institutions in Canada, The US and Europe. She published over 100 professional papers, more than half of them after retiring at age 65. She had had breast cancer for more than ten years. Among her many good ideas were a couple of choices she made about her death: 1) Hospice at the Tucson Medical Center, and 2) use of The University of Arizona Willed Body Plan. She chose Hospice when a surgical procedure failed to let bile bypass her stomach. The alternative was Palliative Care which wouldn't have bought much more time, if any. She and the doctors and our daughter, Heidi, and I, were all agreed that Hospice was preferable. A social worker also counselled us that it would be paid for entirely by Medicare and would be as pleasant a final experience as possible. We found all this to be true. Carolyn had a big, quiet room to receive family and friends, plus a dedicated and experienced staff to watch over her and keep her as comfortable as possible. They administered affectionate, hands-on care, plus morphine, anti-anxiety- and anti-nausea drugs. In addition they were very solicitous to everyone else in the room. One of the nurses sang Amazing Grace shortly after Carolyn died, and that was beautiful and soothing, with many verses. She had opened the patio door a crack before singing ‘to let the soul fly out.' Carolyn's other good idea, enrolling in the U of A Body Donor Plan, was something she had acted upon a year or two before dying. (I enrolled at the same time and carry the Body Donor card in my wallet today.) This arrangement has the advantages of being useful, being free and being extremely convenient. When we moved to Hospice I filed a change-of-address form online so that the Body Donor people would be sure to be ready. In it I mentioned that there was, in Carolyn, an opportunity to study a highly functioning old brain, something I know she would have relished, but this option was not available. Nonetheless, the other advantages listed above were all realized. The pick-up man was in the room within a couple of hours of her death and we were free to gather our belongings and go home. A few days later they called me to say that, when Carolyn was done with teaching, they would cremate her remains and send them anywhere in the USA I chose. My first thought was: She was done with teaching several days ago, wasn't she? But of course she wasn't. She was, and still is, down at the U of A, being loved to pieces by her students. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Peter (me); her children, Heidi and Jonah and their families, including five grandsons; a brother and a sister; cousins and other extended family; plus many friends. The photo shows her after receiving Canadian citizenship in 2005 when it had become possible to hold both Canadian- and US-; her children have had both from birth; her husband, since becoming a US citizen in 2020.