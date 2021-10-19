Carolyn Martinez

77, of Tucson, passed on October 12, 2021. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband, Jose; four children, Kim, Pat, Danny, Angie, and by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was born February 14, 1944 in Sumter, S.C. She was a dedicated teacher at Santa Clara Elementary School for many years. A celebration of mom's life will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, friends may make memorials to the Hermitage Cat Shelter. Condolences to the family may be sent to JMartym@cox.net.