Carolyn Sanchez

Carolyn Virginia (Sinkey) Sanchez Born in Gillette, Arkansas April 2nd, 1937 Died in Avra Valley, Arizona October 7th, 2022 Passionate and compassionate; loving and caring. Devoted to God, family and mankind. Always found the good in people. She and Joe owned and managed the Sanchez market and managed the Butterfield trailer and apartment Court in the 1960s in south Tucson. She never refused credit to anyone. In younger years, she served in the U.S. Army medical corps. Served gallantly at Brooks medical center at fort Sam houston, Texas; Walter Reed medical center at Bethesda, Maryland and climaxed her military career at Letterman's hospital at the Presidio in San Francisco. Active with Tully elementary School PTA in the late '60s and early 70's. Pioneering to Avra Valley with family in tow in 1973. For 50 years, her home was "THE" boys and girls club. She nurtured, counseled and loved the children from Avra Valley, Marana, Silverbell, Rillito and Picture Rocks. Her kindness is etched in the hearts of all who knew her. Preceded in death by son, Eddie and daughter, Angela. Survived by husband, Joe; brother Virgil Sinkey (Linda Jo). Sons, Dennis (Penny), Charles (Theresa), Bryan (Denise), Samuel (Jennifer); Daughter, Linda. Grandchildren, Cameron, Sabrina, Brandon, Bethany, Cody, Christy, Matthew, Anthony, Zachary, Sigourney, Nicole and J J. Great-grandchildren, Rhianna, Christian, Arienette, Kammee, Ayden, Lavianna, Abel, Joaquin and Kaia. Her presence will forever be in our minds, hearts and souls. We are profoundly grateful to MHC's Jennifer Carlile (NP) and staff, MHC's pharmacy, Arizona Oncology's Dr. Karen LeMaster (Staff), Hospice of the west's Verdelle, Pam, Frank and staff, and Marana Mortuary for their love and compassion. Visitation and memorial service will be held at Marana Mortuary, 12146 W Barnett Rd., Marana, Az at 9am on November 1, 2022. Graveside service and burial will follow at Arizona Veterans memorial cemetery, 15950 N Luckett Rd., Marana, Az at 11am.