Passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, in Chico, CA at age 75, formerly of Tucson. Mother of Amy (Jeremy) Miller and Ross Sanger; sister of Robert (Marcy) Wolpe and Rona (Joseph) Katz; grandmother of Zia and Tali and beloved aunt, cousin and friends to many others.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. A live-stream video of the funeral service will be viewable at https://sites.google.com/view/carolyn-sanger-funeral/home. Burial took place at Adas Israel Cemetery in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be made to HIAS, Camp Journey, or the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic (part of Weill Cornell Medical College) Arrangements by TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.