Carolyn Troy

was born February 4, 1933 in Scottsbluff, NE to the late Carl and Florence Hollingsworth. She died July 11, 2021 in Green Valley, AZ. Carolyn is survived by her children, Cliff (Karen) Troy CA, Carl (Mara) Troy AZ, Cathy Troy AZ, Sonia Kaur AZ; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Laurel Baker WA, Lois Haugen OR; brother-in-law, Vern Warren OR; 13 nieces and nephews their 20 children and 19 grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Allan; son, Chris; one niece, one nephew and two brothers-in-law. Services held at grave side at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705, Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., family Viewing at 9:00 a.m. Service available online. Please wear purple or something colorful. In lieu of flowers donations to Shriners Hospital, Special Olympics, Alzheimer's Association, Hospice or Charity of your choice. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.