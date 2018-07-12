CARRASCO, Gilbert "Adan" Cuevas
90, born September 16, 1927, in Tucson, AZ, peacefully passed away July 3, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine "Baby" Quiroz Carrasco; his children, Georgina Garcia, Daniel (Maricela) Carrasco, Sylvia Quinlan and Socorro Garcia; siblings, Alonzo Carrasco, Eva Leon, and many loving nieces and nephews. He served our country in the Air Force and upon his return to Tucson, became a welder. Gilbert loved spending time with his family and tending to his cattle. Tata will be greatly missed by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, July 13, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave. Mass will be offered Saturday, July 14, 2018, 12:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.