Carroll Cummings

CUMMINGS, Carroll Ann

82, died peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Carroll was born on January 20, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey and moved to Tucson as a young child, where she lived the rest of her life.

A fixture in the Tucson Real Estate community, Carroll most recently was an escrow officer with Title Security. Prior to that, Carroll spent many years working in commercial and residential real estate. Carroll was elected by her peers to serve as the 1987 President of the Tucson Association of Realtors. She also served for many years as a director of the Arizona Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Carroll was honored by her peers when she was named Tucson Realtor of the Year in 1987 and Arizona Realtor of the Year in 1986.

Carroll will always be remembered for her quick wit and love of University of Arizona Wildcats basketball. One of her last accomplishments, which brought her immense satisfaction, was being able to cast her ballot for President Joseph R. Biden.