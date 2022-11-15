Carroll Evans

81 of Tucson, passed away November 5, 2022. -- He was born November 20, 1940, in Kentucky and lived in Ohio until he moved to Tucson and worked as an electrician in 1978. He is survived by his wife, Elsie and daughter, Pat. -- Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Central Church of the Nazarene, 404 S Columbus. In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the Dairl Evans Youth Camp Scholarship Fund, established in honor of Carroll's brother at the GodsWord Bible Church, www.godsword.church/give-online. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.