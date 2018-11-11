CARROLL, Hugh Eugene (Sonn)
passed away November 5, 2018 in Tucson, AZ, Hugh was born and raised in Chicago, Ill. Hugh is preceded in death by his sister, Eunice Carroll and daughter, Patsy Carroll Weitecha. Survived by his devoted wife, Yolanda Montano Carrol; daughters, Margie Venetico, Judi Weel, Susan Dzuirgot and Donna Fennell; stepsons, Jake Mendoza and Ruben Mendoza. Hugh had a successful 36-year career with the Chicago, Ill Police Department from which he retired from in 1992. Hugh enjoyed his career and a policeman, detective, undercover etc. He remembers he came up with the idea of using bicycles to patrol the city, an idea which took off successfully. After retirement he moved to Tucson, AZ. He enjoyed working for several years as a poker dealer with the Desert Diamond Casino. Hugh will be greatly missed. Services will be held in Chicago, Ill. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.