CARTER, Tina May
38, born on March 27, 1980, in Tucson, AZ, passed away in the early morning hours of August 18, 2018 of cancer and pneumonia. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Tina is predeceased by her mother, Latricia; maternal grandmother, Sue Laney; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Geraldine Carter and aunt, Cheryl Arm. She is survived by her son, Kylar; father, Charles; sisters, Rebecca Hood and Charleen Carter; niece and nephew, Samantha and Max Hood; uncle, Kenneth Laney; aunts, Thelma Gonzales, Susan Minter and Patricia Carter as well as numerous cousins and friends, all of whom loved her dearly and will miss her. There will be a Celebration of Tina's life on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 330 West Franklin Street, Tucson. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.