Cary Mckeever

Regardless of his numerous professional accomplishments, Cary was most proud of his family. He was our rock and foundation; encouraging all of us to pursue our individual passions. Cary strongly believed that any goal could be accomplished if you worked hard and stuck with it, as he was living proof of that. "Quitting is easy - staying committed is the hard part" or "Show up and that's half the battle" were some of the life lessons he instilled in us. Being a man of few words, we knew he loved each of us with an unspoken fierceness and would always be our protector and defender. As our family grew over the years, one of his biggest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. Cary's devotion to his family was evident by all who came to know him.