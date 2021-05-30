MCKEEVER, Cary
It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Cary McKeever on January 14, 2021, after a brief illness. He was 56 years old.
Originally from Sioux City Iowa, Cary graduated from East High School in 1982, and relocated to Arizona in 1986 where he made Tucson his home for the next 35 years. In December of 1988, he married his longtime girlfriend Shaun and together they raised and loved three children, Meagan, Drew and Morgan.
Kindness, integrity, honesty, and humility are just a few words to describe Cary. He was a man with quiet confidence, and steadfast loyalty, and many considered him a great friend.
Regardless of his numerous professional accomplishments, Cary was most proud of his family. He was our rock and foundation; encouraging all of us to pursue our individual passions. Cary strongly believed that any goal could be accomplished if you worked hard and stuck with it, as he was living proof of that. "Quitting is easy - staying committed is the hard part" or "Show up and that's half the battle" were some of the life lessons he instilled in us. Being a man of few words, we knew he loved each of us with an unspoken fierceness and would always be our protector and defender. As our family grew over the years, one of his biggest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. Cary's devotion to his family was evident by all who came to know him.
Cary is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shaun McKeever, and their children: daughter, Meagan Brewer; son, Drew McKeever; daughter, Morgan McKeever, and four grandchildren. Cary is also survived by his brother, Kelly McKeever and his wife Debra and their son. Aidan and mother, Marsha McKeever.
Memorial Services will be held in Cary's hometown of Sioux City Iowa on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Warrior Hotel from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.