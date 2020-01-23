Casey Mills

MILLS, Casey Llewellyn
passed away January 15, 2020 at the age of 22 in Tucson, AZ. Casey was born in Clifton Park on June 19, 1997 to Claire Stawski and Aaron Mills. He attended Pima Community College, was certified as an EMT, and worked as a security guard. Casey's music, humor, and big heart are missed by many friends and family. He is survived by his mother, Claire Davenport; his adoptive father, Eric Davenport; sisters, Rowe Davenport and Chloe Davenport and grandmother guardian, Kathy Salfinger. Celebration: 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Rd., Tucson, AZ 85710. Please call 518-669-9435 for Reception information. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.