CASSIDY, Katherine J
Katherine J. "Katie" Cassidy died on January 8, 2019, after a courageous eight year battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 87 years old. Katie was born in Sycamore, Illinois, to Harry and Aileen Joslyn. After spending her childhood in Sycamore, Katie attended and graduated from Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois. It was there that she met her husband of 65 years, Charles A. "Chuck" Cassidy, who was her devoted partner throughout her life. Katie is survived by husband, Chuck, daughter, Susan (Mark Gilbert), sons, Jim (Rosie) and Brian (Barbara), grandchildren, Katie Tranter, Chuck Cassidy, Jody Joyner, Michael Cassidy, Margaret Cassidy, Tracy Joyner, and Christine Cassidy, and great-grandchildren, Julia and Caroline Tranter and Olivia Cassidy. Katie and Chuck raised their family in Arlington Heights, Illinois, where Katie was a dedicated mother who made sure her children stayed active in sports, school and other endeavors. She was also a devoted wife who supported Chuck in his career growing a small construction materials business into a large operation. Together Katie and Chuck were wonderful parents who made sure their children were well-rounded and instilled with a strong work ethic, solid values, and a good sense of humor. In 1981 they moved to Tucson, AZ, where they spent many active years enjoying the desert (along with several summers in Steamboat Springs, CO). Katie was a good athlete, and over the years enjoyed running, skiing, racquetball and golf. She even ran a marathon at age 51! She was a dedicated grandmother who was an important part of the lives of her grandchildren. During her final years the effects of Parkinson's became increasingly challenging, but through it all, and with Chuck's support, Katie remained positive and outgoing until the end. The family would like to thank TMC Hospice for their support and care during Katie's final months. A celebration of Katie's life will be held at a date in the near future. Donations in Katie's memory may be made to TMC Hospice, https://tmcfoundation46605.thankyou4caring.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, https://www.michaeljfox.org/get-involved/donation2.php. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.