Catherine Corley

CORLEY, Catherine Gerard

(nee Panzer)

Catherine "Kay" Corley died peacefully at home on July 8, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Hannibal, MO in 1929 to Carl and Margaret O'Brien Panzer. She moved to Yonkers, NY as a young girl. She attended 12 years of parochial school, culminating in her graduation from Sacred Heart High School. After working for Eastern Airlines and SwissAir, she chose an alternate career path, earning college degrees from the School of Nursing at Columbia and the University of St. Francis.

She bore three children and was a devoted, loving, and selfless mother. She was almost as devoted to her canine companions, most notably Ginger, Tiffany, Juno, and Phoebe. She was a voracious reader, her tastes ranging from Jane Austen to studies of Renaissance women. From birth to death, she was a devout Catholic.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Maureen and her infant brother, Lawrence. She is survived by her sister, Peggy; her son, Duke (Janet); son, Duncan (Jennifer); daughter, Diane Salgado (Daniel) and her stepchildren, Rex and Roxanne Corley. She adored her eight grandchildren, Patrick, Paige, Molly, Catherine, Noelle, Conlan, Brien and Fiona.

Donations in Catherine's name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church of Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.