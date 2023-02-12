Catherine Scott Davin, born in Toronto, Ontario on March 20, 1941 to William Fraser Auld and Maude Ethel Auld, died January 27, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. Her journey was filled with music, art, books, curiosity, laughter, and a deep love for family and friends. She was also no stranger to personal challenge and loss. She earned a BA in English from the University of Toronto and a master's degree from U of T's Faculty of Social Work. In her career as a social worker, Cathy dedicated herself to helping troubled families and children. She married and was later divorced from Gary James Dixon. Cathy grew up with a love of music, especially singing, which she did in church as a youth and continued into her final days in memory care. She loved concerts and theater and was a voracious reader especially of English and Canadian literature. She also had a keen interest in First Nation peoples, their culture and their art. One of her greatest joys was her family "cottage" perched on the shore of Lake Huron in the small town of Kincardine. Throughout her life, she spent happy summers there with her extended family. She loved to swim in the chilly waters, roast marshmallows on the sand, play croquet on the lawn, debate over the dinner table, and watch the sun set over the lake. She rarely missed the local Scottish Pipe Band as it marched through the streets of Kincardine every Saturday. She was proud of her Scottish heritage. In 1972 she went to work at Manulife, an international insurance company, in the Human Resources Dept., but within a few years she returned to the U of T's Faculty of Social work to serve as their associate dean. While at Manulife she met and fell in love with Joseph Davin, an American, who opened up a new life of adventure for her. They married in 1982. Upon their retirements, they took off in their Airstream trailer - camping and hiking across the wilds of Canada and the US, returning to Kincardine each summer. After a few winters in Tucson, they made their decision to settle in Arizona permanently. One of the key factors in that decision was their discovery of SAGE, a self-run group of adults committed to learning and sharing their studies with each other. Within this community, Cathy and Joe made many close and long-lasting friends. She led numerous SAGE sessions in literature, especially poetry. Cathy also thrived on Tucson's cultural scene and was a regular at the Tucson Museum of Art and at the concerts by the Tucson Symphony, the Arizona Opera, The Arizona Early Music Society, and the choral group True Concord. Always a Canadian at heart, she made a point of introducing Canadian authors to her two book clubs. She enjoyed watercolor painting and led a variety of popular classes for OLLI (The UA's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute which had evolved from SAGE), including Antarctica, Jazz, and her favorite, Michael Ondaatje's The English Patient. She organized friends to travel to Paris, New York, and Italy twice, and on a trip to France with her niece Sue she made a solemn visit to the WWI Canadian memorial at Vimy. Cathy met the challenges in her life with grace and resilience. In 2005 she was diagnosed with Waldenstrom's Lymphoma and underwent four grueling episodes of chemotherapy. In 2006 she lost her younger sister Susan Hansen to cancer, and in 2011 she lost her beloved Joe. In the end, she herself succumbed to dementia. Her laughter, her intelligence, her warmth, and her fascination with the wonders of this world will be fondly remembered and forever missed. Cathy is survived by her sisters Elizabeth Metcalfe and Janet Lord, her step-children Jim (Ruth-Anne), Barbara (Curt), Carol (Roberta), Tim (Fernanda), and Patrick Davin, her nieces and nephews Scott (Emily) Metcalfe, Susan (Andrew) Speno, Emily (Parker) Smith, Josh (Natasa) Hansen and their children. There will be a celebration of Cathy's life at OLLI (4438 N. First Ave.) on February 25. Call 520-577-1747 for details and to RSVP. Some restrictions apply. If you wish, contributions in Cathy's name may be made to True Concord Voices and Orchestra (Tucson) or Blue Heron Renaissance Choir (Boston).