Catherine DeWitt

Catherine Kummer DeWitt, age 82, peacefully passed away in Tucson, AZ on October 24, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on October 9, 1940 to the late Milton F. Kummer and Elizabeth (Reiss) Kummer and was raised in Sheboygan, WI. Catherine graduated from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN and soon after married Peter Allan DeWitt. She worked as a nurse until she had her children. While raising her children, Catherine earned an accounting degree from Lakeland College. Catherine is remembered for her dedication and commitment to her large family, her love of baking, trout fishing with her father, her sense of humor and contagious laughter and for being a gracious host for special occasions. She loved visits from her large extended family, taking her 18 grandchildren on desert hikes, bird watching and swimming. For nearly 30 years in Tucson, Catherine was a long-time active member at St. Thomas the Apostle and Skyline Country Club where she was an avid tennis and golf player. Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Peter, her parents, Milton and Elizabeth and her sister Judith Jaeckels. She is survived by her seven children - Ann, Barbara, Joan, Peter, Elizabeth, David and Robert - and 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her brother Martin Kummer, and her sisters Elizabeth Kummer and Anne Kummer. A visitation will be held on January 20, 2023 at East Lawn Palms in Tucson, AZ from 5:00-7:00pm. A Memorial Mass for Catherine will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at St. Thomas the Apostle in Tucson, AZ at 1:30 with a reception to follow. Internment of Ashes at East Lawn will be held at 10:30 on January 21, 2023. In lieu of flowers, consider honoring Catherine's memory through a donation to a Catholic Charities program of your choice.