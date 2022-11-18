Catherine Parker's life was a Cinderella story. Her one and only love Jesse Parker rescued her from a life of poverty and hardship. The love that "Cathy" (as her friends use to call her) and Jesse gave to each other and to all their family and friends new and old will stand the test of time. Catherine Elizabeth Johnson was born to Ned Johnson and Betty Thomas. Born in Tarboro, South Carolina, as a family everyone needed to work the farm and she put in many exhausting hours. Cathy had 20 siblings and she is survived by five brothers and sisters, Anne B. Brown, Mary L. Scott, Issac Johnson, Ravenell Johnson and Lou E. Wilson. Cathy married her one and true love Jesse Parker in 1950. As children and grandchildren we all have fond memories of Sunday dinners at home, and you were expected to be there. Cathy and Jesse were the cornerstone of our family and taught us about life, family, love, respect, and responsibility to one another and others. Cathy and Jesse had five children, Annie, Thomas, Lynda, Jesse and John. They also welcomed 16 grandchildren, Toni, Parrish, Troy, Natasha, Thomas Jr., Katrina, Kaila, Travis, Catherine, Kaliena, John Jr., Tommicea, Dominique, Mercedes and Brooke, 37 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Spending time with family and friends was very important to Cathy as well as the Jehovah Witness Ministry. She and her close friend Linda Singer spent countless hours together spreading the word and teachings of Jehovah. She enjoyed bowling and gardening as well as Bingo. Cathy worked for Tucson Unified School District at Rincon High School for 28 years. She loved her co-workers and enjoyed the students in a very busy cafeteria workplace. Although she left a huge void in our lives when she passed away October 30, 2022, it is comforting to know that she is with her two first loves, Jesse her loving husband and Jehovah.