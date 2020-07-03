Catherine Strode

STRODE, Catherine Ciampa
12/03/1951 - 6/28/2020
A high spirit, an inspiring remark, a power-driven energy. These are the characteristics of Cathy anyone who knew her will long remember. She passed from this world on June 28, 2020 in Tucson, AZ.Cathy was born in Hudson, New York on December 3, 1951 to Vincent and Udie Ciampa and raised in Tucson, Arizona. She thrived on her love for the theater. Her passion for the dramatic arts started at a young age with staging plays in the backyard, using a sheet draped over the clothesline as a curtain. She was a member of the Salpointe High School Speech and Drama club and acted in several plays before graduating from Salpointe in the Class of '69. She went on to attend the University of Arizona, graduating with Bachelor of Arts and a double major in English and Italian literature. Honoring her parents' Italian heritage, she spent one year of college studying Italian in Florence, Italy. Italy continued to be her best-loved country to visit with her family throughout her life.Her passion for theatric performance remained strong and after graduating from the UOFA, she went on to attain a master's in fine arts from the University of Georgia.Upon finishing graduate school, Cathy returned to Tucson and began a career in television news. At her first job in Tucson (KZAZ-TV) she worked with the late well-known broadcasters, Gene Adelstein and George Borazon. She eventually moved up to a larger station (KGUN-TV) and then to two larger television markets: Cleveland, OH (WEWS-TV) where she earned a Regional Emmy Award for a series on teenage suicide entitled "I Want To Live" and then to Denver, CO (KMGH-TV.)It was in Denver where she met the love of her life, Dr. Lloyd L. Strode. After marrying, the couple settled in Colorado Springs. While raising her two sons, Cathy continued to pursue her broadcast work, appearing in commercials and writing documentaries for nonprofits. One of her documentaries, "The Healing Touch", produced for the Tucson Osteopathic Foundation, was a finalist in the New York Film Festival.A life-long learner, when her youngest son left home for college, Cathy went back to graduate school and attained a Master's in Public Administration from UCDenver. She sought the degree to be more effective in advocating for nonprofit causes. She worked for the past ten years as an advocate policy journalist conducting interviews with state legislators on issues impacting the rights of individuals with disabilities.Cathy's family and friends will greatly miss her zest for life and new experiences.She leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend, Dr. Lloyd L. Strode; her sons, Dr. Charles C. Strode and Luke Strode (Grace Adelson Strode) Phoenix, AZ; her sister, Louise Ciampa Johnson; Irvine, CA; her brother, Vince Ciampa (Olivia) Campbell, CA; her aunt, Teresa Tanzillo (Tucson, AZ); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A celebration of Life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in remembrance of Cathy to the Salpointe High School Drama Club, 1545 Copper Street, Tucson, AZ 85719. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
