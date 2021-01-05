Catherine Taylor

TAYLOR, Catherine
was born March 21, 1937 in Bronx, New York to the late John Smith and Ruth Smith. She attended and graduated High School in Bronx, New York.
She met and married Giles Lee Taylor in 1957. To this union was born two sons and a daughter, Giles Taylor Jr., John Taylor and Cynthia Taylor. They divorced in 1989 but, remained good friends. She worked many jobs over the years. Her last job was a clerk at Circle K for some 37 years and retired in 2010.
She was a member of the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and was a student at the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research.
Catherine had a giving heart and was always willing to help someone in need. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved playing cards, bingo, coloring in her books and watching western movies.
Catherine departed this life on December 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Smith; her sister, Barbara Snyder; her nephew, Herbert Snyder Jr. and her two nieces, Jerlene Snyder and Victoria Elzy.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons and a daughter, Giles Taylor Jr., John (Susan) Taylor and Cynthia (Edwin) Williams all of Tucson, AZ. Catherine also leaves to cherish her memory 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.