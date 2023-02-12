Cecelia Lucille Serna, 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on February 1st, 2023. No words can describe the love and care she provided not just to family but to the many children she taught as a teacher's aide for the Tucson Unified School District. She is reunited with her "Sweetie" Steve J. Serna who passed away May 17th, 1999. They were married for over 50 years. "Nana C", as some of the family called her, lived a full and beautiful life and traveled the world. Celebrating her 80th birthday in Cabo San Lucas she could be seen parasailing over the Sea of Cortez enjoying life! Originally born in Southern California, Cecelia met Steve and upon their marriage she moved to Tucson to begin raising their family. All 6 children attended St. Cyril's School and Salpointe Catholic High School and Cecelia would even hand sew their uniforms and Sunday dresses. She is preceded in death by husband Steve J Serna, son Steve Serna Jr., daughter Linda Stanley (Mike), beloved parents Philip and Teresa Padia, Brother Philip Padia Jr., Sisters Norma Alvarez and Mira Stitch. She is survived by sisters Dolores Garcia, Teresa Trujillo & Ramona Burton, daughters Diane Reed (Robert), Cecelia Lorch (Robert), son Mark (Stacy K) and Julie Carlson (Paul). She was blessed with 13 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren, 1 Great-great grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and family friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday February 16th, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Historic San Pedro Chapel, 5230 E. Ft. Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712.