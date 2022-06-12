Cecil Taylor

Cecil "Corky" R. Taylor, Jr. peacefully passed away May 20, 2022, crossing his final finish line. Beloved by many, he was an exceptional athlete and charismatic "people" person. Born to Patricia A. Taylor and Cecil R. Taylor, Sr. on October 31, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri, he graduated from Southeast High School with athletic honors and attended Kansas State University (KSU) to play football and receive bachelor's degree. Corky was first round draft pick with the Los Angeles Rams NFL team, '55-'56 and in the US Army, '57. In 1964, Corky moved his family to Tucson, Arizona and had an impactful career of 27 years with the University of Arizona as an administrator. Corky enjoyed golfing, puttering in his garage and loved traveling, camping and boating. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia G. Taylor; brothers Edward and Roger Taylor; son Mark Taylor and wife Kimberly; daughters Suzanne and Brenda Taylor; and three grandchildren, Zack Woods, Natalie and Nicole Taylor. Celebration of life TBD for Fall 2022. Email Suzanne.Taylor@nau.edu for details.