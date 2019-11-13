PRICE, Cecilia Janice
11/14/1945 - 9/6/2019
Cecilia (Cissie) lost her long time battle with Scleroderma, a disease that she lived with for over 20 years of her life. Through it all she maintained a hopeful and witty spirit. Loving daughter of Henry V. Arreola and Rachel Aguirre-Arreola. Survived by beloved Sister, Mary Celeste Arreola. Niece/Goddaughter, Sydney Ballesteros (Carlos); nephew, David Arreola (Morgan); grand nephew, Romeo Alexander Ballesteros, and grand niece, London Raquel Arreola, and many cousins. Proud and loving parent of Murphy, her faithful dog and companion. Cecilia will be remembered for her generosity, loyal devotion to friends and family, her creative nature and positive spirit. She was a dedicated member of Gema Hispanic Women's Charitable Organization and faithful Red Cross volunteer. May she continue to dance to her favorite Mariachi and Country-Western music, and prays they have good Mexican food in Heaven. Join us in Celebration of her Life Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Rita in the Desert Church, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Rd. Vail, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Cissie's memory to ASPCA: www.secure.aspca.org or the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr. #105, Danvers, MA 01923.