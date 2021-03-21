Cecilia Roudebush

ROUDEBUSH, Cecilia Felix

11/19/1926 - 3/4/2021

Cecilia F Roudebush peacefully entered God's hands on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Her family was with her as she joined her beloved husband in eternity.

Born on November 19, 1926 in Tucson, AZ, she was the daughter of Raquel and Valentin Felix. She grew up in Tucson, and after graduating from Tucson High School, attended and graduated from the University of Arizona. Cecilia taught school in Tucson to children learning English as a second language. Her career and sense for adventure landed her a teaching job in Chicago, IL where she met her future husband Vernon, who was also living in Chicago attending the Illinois College of Optometry. They married and lived in Phoenix, AZ before moving to Wisconsin, where Vernon launched his optometric career and she continued to teach grade school.

Returning to Arizona in the early 1960's, they settled in Safford, AZ, where they raised their family. Once grandchildren were part of the family, they became 'Booma and Boompa' to all who knew them.