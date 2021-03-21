Cecilia Roudebush

ROUDEBUSH, Cecilia Felix
11/19/1926 - 3/4/2021
Cecilia F Roudebush peacefully entered God's hands on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Her family was with her as she joined her beloved husband in eternity.
Born on November 19, 1926 in Tucson, AZ, she was the daughter of Raquel and Valentin Felix. She grew up in Tucson, and after graduating from Tucson High School, attended and graduated from the University of Arizona. Cecilia taught school in Tucson to children learning English as a second language. Her career and sense for adventure landed her a teaching job in Chicago, IL where she met her future husband Vernon, who was also living in Chicago attending the Illinois College of Optometry. They married and lived in Phoenix, AZ before moving to Wisconsin, where Vernon launched his optometric career and she continued to teach grade school.
Returning to Arizona in the early 1960's, they settled in Safford, AZ, where they raised their family. Once grandchildren were part of the family, they became 'Booma and Boompa' to all who knew them.
Cecilia was an active resident in Safford, volunteering as a Mount Graham Community Hospital Auxiliary member for many years. Also, buoyed by her love of music and the arts, she was a founding member of the Gila Valley Arts Council in 1985, bringing world-class performers to the Gila Valley. Key to the success of GVAC is the In-School Residency Program, where artists brought their talents to the students in local elementary and high schools. A long-time parishioner of St Rose of Lima Catholic church, she was involved in many activities, including supporting the Newman Center at Eastern Arizona College.
Cecilia and Vernon moved to Tucson in 2006 where they enjoyed being closer to grandchildren in retirement.
Cecilia was predeceased by her husband Vernon; sisters, Armida and Angelita. She is survived by her sister, Alice Wasden of Las Vegas; daughter, Karen Brown (Jeff) Hollis, NH; sons, Gary (Colleen) Newport Beach CA, Bruce (Kate) Orlando, FL and Eric (Lynette) Tucson AZ. Grandchildren are Lydia, Laura, David, Sarah, Julia, Michael, Vanessa, Alex, Cedric, Olivia, Alyssa, James, and Jessica. And nieces Andrea and Alida.
Funeral Mass and internment of ashes will be held in Tucson this summer. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.