Cedric Berheim

BERHEIM, Dr. Cedric Lee
passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 6, 1941 and has resided in Tucson since 1966, when he established his Chiropractic practice. Dr. B. loved and was loved by his family, patients, friends, neighbors, and his Golden Retriever, Max. He was a large, gregarious man who was always ready to share a hug and a smile. He enjoyed the company of family and special friends from the Alpha Beta Dinner Group, the White Mountains, and Tucson. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughter, Stephanie Crain; son-in-law, Bryon Crain; beloved grandchildren, Clayton and Sydney Crain; special mother-in-law, Velma Stanley; sister-in-law, Nancy Stanley; brother-in-law, James Stanley and former wife, Anne Durkee. He was Papa to his extended family whom he loved as his own: Rhoda Johnson (Alan), Pam Clark (Duane), Tom Walters (Peggy) and their children, Linda, Stephen, Meara, Sandra, Joey, Chaz, Ross, Philip and Tia. Friends are invited to share a happy memory/story of Ced at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Tanque Verde Guest Ranch (Saguaro Room). Special Thanks to the staff from OSHYN Hospice and granddaughter, Lin Lewis who spent many hours caring for and helping Papa. Charitable donations in Ced's name may be made to Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 70059, Oro Valley, AZ 85737. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.