Celia Acosta

82, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Celia was a Tucson Native but was residing in Lompoc, California. Our beautiful mother left this life in the arms of our Lord and Savior on October 24, 2021, 3:16 a.m., surrounded by her loved ones to be reunited with her husband and love of her life, never to be separated again. Celia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel G. Acosta; her mother, Rita Martinez and brother, Albert Martinez. Celia is survived by her children, Gloria and Jeff Weldon, Diana and Gabriel Ibarra, Daniel and Wendy Acosta and many grandchildren. Celia graduated from Tucson High in 1957 and while attending a dance at El Casino Ballroom in Tucson, she met the man who would soon become her husband. Daniel Acosta and Celia Martinez married in May 1958, they traveled to Santa Barbara, California where they raised their three children. They lived in Santa Barbara for 28 years then retired back to Arizona. Celia will be laid to rest with her husband, Daniel Acosta. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believeth in Him shall not die but have everlasting life." - John 3:16. Till We Meet Again Mom. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021 at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S Stone Ave, Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.