CENTO, Josephine M. 3/10/1933 - 12/27/2018
Josephine Mary Cento was born in Brooklyn, New York to John and Josephine Cento. She moved to Tucson in 1947 and attended Amphi High School. She worked at the University of Arizona and retired after 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Elisa; nephew, John and Leanna Cento (Robert and Rylee); niece, Melisa and Jeff Markle. Jo has many special family and friends who will miss her very much. A Viewing will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and celebration Mass at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 4, 2018. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements made by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. (85704).