Cesar Ramirez

? Cesar a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on December 2, 2022, at the age of 79, at home surrounded by his family as the rosary was being prayed. Cesar was preceded in death by his parents, Cesareo Ramirez and Marcelina Rodriguez, and by his stepdaughter, Barbara J. Shestko. Cesar was born in Ciudad Jimenez, Chihuahua, Mx on April 1, 1943. Cesar moved to the United States August 1970 and became a U.S. Citizen. Cesar is survived by his wife, Lupita Flores Shestko-Montiel; his daughters, Lucy Sifuentes and Sonia Ramirez from El Paso, Texas; his stepchildren, Debbie A. Shestko Rios, Diana M. Shestko Lopez, James Michael Shestko and Anna May Shestko Valdillez; 38 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Being a grandfather and a great-grandfather came naturally to Cesar. They loved his kisses, tickles, and hugs. Cesar loved spending time with his daughters and family during Christmas time and traveling with his wife. Cesar worked as an electrician at San Manuel Mine for 25 years and after retiring from the mine he was a bail bonds agent for 25 years. Cesar was involved in civil right marches, supported political office candidates and was a Democratic Precinct Committee man. He was a devout Catholic who venerated the Virgen de Guadalupe, and ushered at the St. Augustine Cathedral. Cesar was a very charismatic person and had many friends. His friendship with his neighbors, Jose- Antonio Villegas and José-Luis "Coco" Villegas was like no other. He will always be remembered for his singing, his laughter and his joy for breaking piñatas. Not a day will go by that his family and friends will not remember his love. His family wishes to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Aria Hospice and to all his family and friends that helped care for him during his ailing times. Please join his family for the following services: The Rosary and the Viewing will be on Sunday, December, 18, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. The requiem Mass will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, Az 85701. Cesar will be laid to rest, following the Mass, at South Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85706.