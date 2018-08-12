CHABOT, Gloria Ann
84, of Tucson, passed July 31, 2018. Her love of life and adventurous spirit will be sorely missed. She was born on August 26, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to parents, Harry and Ann Roe. Gloria was married to Robert Lucien Chabot. They were blessed with six children, Richard (Donna), Jon, David (Marlene), Daniel (Linda), Susan (Lowell) and Rob Jr. (Lynn); 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., at 3411 S. Camino Seco, in the Rincon Country Clubhouse. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.