HILL, Chad Aaron
Sunrise: August 5, 1985
Sunset: April 22, 2021
Chad Aaron Hill, native Tucsonan, was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Jeannie Farrington; grandmother, Patricia Horton; grandfather, Walter Hill.
Chad was devastated by the untimely deaths of his only siblings, Jared Dustin Hill (3/25/1984 - 3/23/2015) and Brandon Barrow Hill (7/1/1980--3/16/2021).
"RIP our BJCs" -- Mom and Dad
Chad is survived by his parents Wendell and Sheri Hill; auntie, Sondra Farrington; great-aunt, Helen Smith and his six beloved children, Dominic Hill (11), Jaianna Hill (10), Dez Hill (7), Eliza Lynae Hill (5), Chad Aaron Hill II (27 mos), Leiliana Hill (18 mos) and a loving family.
Services: Monday, May 24, 2021, EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson AZ. 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (Drive-by Service); 10:30 a.m. (Chapel Service will be livestreamed; link to appear at 10:20 a.m. at http://eastlawnpalmsmortuary.com and later uploaded to the East Lawn Palms website).In lieu of flowers, the family suggests: A donation to a fundraiser on Facebook for the 6 "ChadKids" who have suddenly lost their father at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=136185238531119&id=100005616375448; CashApp $BJCforever; or Homicide Survivors Inc., 2315 E. Speedway, Tucson, AZ, 85719, 520-207-5012 hsi@azhomicidesurvivors