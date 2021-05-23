Services: Monday, May 24, 2021, EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson AZ. 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (Drive-by Service); 10:30 a.m. (Chapel Service will be livestreamed; link to appear at 10:20 a.m. at http://eastlawnpalmsmortuary.com and later uploaded to the East Lawn Palms website).In lieu of flowers, the family suggests: A donation to a fundraiser on Facebook for the 6 "ChadKids" who have suddenly lost their father at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=136185238531119&id=100005616375448; CashApp $BJCforever; or Homicide Survivors Inc., 2315 E. Speedway, Tucson, AZ, 85719, 520-207-5012 hsi@azhomicidesurvivors