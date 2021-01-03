Chandler Brown

BROWN, Chandler Gill
passed after a courageous battle with cancer on December 26, 2020 in Austin, TX at the age of 75. A California native, he attended the University of Arizona where he received his Law degree. After passing both the Arizona and California bar exams, he was drafted into the 3rd Armored Division and served his country.
Chandler, of Wimberley, TX will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years, Anna O'Farrell Brown; sisters, Ann Keith, Roxann Carlton and Robin Brown, six nieces and nephews. Chandler was preceded in death by his son, Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wimberley, TX. Arrangements by THOMASON FUNERAL HOMES.