CHAPMAN, Doris (Scherini)
passed away peacefully amongst her family on December 27, 2018 on her wedding anniversary. Born in San Rafael, California March 13, 1933 she was the daughter of Emma (Bettini) Scherini and Lodovico Scherini, both immigrants from Sondrio Italy. She deeply loved her family. Sister of late Remo Scherini. Devoted mother to three children, Sean Chapman, Connie Chapman, and her late daughter, Bonnie Chapman Posell. Loving mother-in-law to Kristi Chapman, cherished grandmother to Sarah Posell McCormack, Shawna Posell Michel, Ian Chapman, Erin Chapman, and Emma Chapman, (and three great-grandchildren), Honour Jones, Alanya Jones and Nicholas Michel. She attended San Jose State University where she met and married her late husband UA Professor Phillip Chapman. She was a veteran first grade teacher at Santa Cruz Catholic School in Tucson, and she proudly volunteered for many years at the UN Center in Tucson alongside her many friends. Her family will remember her love, steadfast devotion and sacrifice. Private family memorial planned. Please direct any donations to the UA Cancer Center. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.