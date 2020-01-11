Charles Brown

BROWN, Charles H.
age 90, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Charles was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Martha Rose Brown; his parents, Rainey J. and Rose C. Brown Sr. and his older brother, Rainey J. Brown Jr. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Anna Brown and his sister, Sandra Brown. Charles is also survived by six children, Mary Hayworth (Brent), Lisa Brown (Tom), Karen Osborne (Mike), Patricia Randall (Scott), Michael Brown (Amy) and Christopher Brown; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Charles enjoyed working with exotic woods makingbeautiful bowls for his loved ones that will be cherished forever. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Saint Pius X Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson,AZ 85715 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please give to St. Vincent DePaul. https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/give/donate Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.