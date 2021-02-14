Charles Bushey

died Christmas Day 2020, at the age of 77, at his home in Sunsites. Phil is survived by brothers, Ken and Dave and sisters, Sandy and Bobbi. Also surviving is his dedicated and loving kitty, Tony. He was a good brother, sailor, mason, biker, stoner and a lover of music. Phil loved animals and the Dallas Cowboys. An informal Celebration of his life will be held at Tombstone City Park on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to WESTLAWN CHAPEL, MORTUARY AND CREMATORY of Willcox, Arizona.