Charles Cheatham

Charles "Chuck" Edward Cheatham died at the age of 69. Chuck was born in Hughes Springs, TX, the middle child of 7. He was kind, funny, and disciplined person. Chuck was a man of few words who allowed the example of how he lived with to speak for itself. After high school, he joined the Marines and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After his life as a Marine, he settled in Tucson, AZ with his wife, Maria "Pinky" Cheatham. Together they would raise their daughters, Celeste and Charlene. While the marriage would not last forever, they remained friendly throughout his life. Chuck had a distinguished career as a Correctional Sergeant, retiring from Az Dept of Corrections. A lifelong learner, he completed his AA from Pima Community College and started the nursing program. In 2009, Chuck found love again and married Maria "Carmen" Castillo. He and Carmen enjoyed gardening together and taking road trips throughout the southwest. He is survived by his wife, Carmen; his daughters, Celeste and Charlene (Kevin); his grandchildren, Zion, Zavanna, Zavier and Susanna Kai and his sister, Essie Wheeler, and the extended family and friends he loved. His memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 9:00, services at 10:00) at Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home, 1335 S. Swan Rd., Tucson, AZ 85711.