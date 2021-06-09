Charles Cook

passed away June 3, 2021 in Homosassa, Florida at the age of 92. He was born in Pea Ridge, Illinois on June 1, 1929. Born on a small farm in the depression, he went on to be an engineer with Caterpillar Tractors Co, Garret Air Research Corp. and 30 years with Farmers Insurance Group. Charlie lived for work and golf and scotch with his buddies. He is a past President of the Oro Valley Country Club in Tucson Arizona and Commodore of San Carlos Yacht Club, Mexico. Charlie married the love of his life, the late Thalia Ann Lovelace of Springfield, Missouri. Children included James Cook, Charlotte Cook (deceased) and Charles Scott Cook (deceased). He is survived by his much loved three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren in New Zealand. Charlie will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. Arrangements by COUNTRYSIDE FUNERAL HOME.