Charles Davies

Chuck passed away at home on January 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Born in California, raised in Washington, he graduated from law school in 1976 and spent a large portion of his career as Tucson Chief Public Defender for nearly 20 years. He was also proud of his time as the Chief Magistrate for the Town of Marana, and as Superior Court Judge for Flagstaff. He is remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, rarely missing a swim meet, piano recital, or softball game. Of peerless intelligence, wit, and wisdom, he also displayed so much gentleness towards even the smallest of creatures. He and his famous "Chuck-isms" will be dearly missed by his wife, three daughters, and so many others. If you would like to acknowledge Chuck's life, you may donate to an animal rescue/charity of your choosing. We love you, Chuck!