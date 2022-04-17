 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Dolsberry

  • Updated

Dolsberry, Charles Edward "Buzz"

Buzz Dolsberry was born in Leavenworth, Kansas April 3, 1933 and died on April 4, 2022 after several years living with Alzheimer's disease. Buzz was married to Betty Holmstrom in 1952 until her death in 2005. Buzz is survived by Sue Peterson and children, Debra, Linda, Dan, Karen, Bruce and 7 grandchildren. He graduated from Kansas State University and served in the Air Force Strategic Air Command until 1958. He owned and operated Dolsberry Appliance Store for over three decades. In 1994 he retired to Oro Valley where he was an award winning artist. Buzz has requested no service. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Vistoso Funeral Home hosts an online condolence book.

