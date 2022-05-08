Charles Drechsler

Drechsler, Sr., Charles Edward "Charlie"

Charles Edward Drechsler Sr., known as "Charlie" by all his friends, passed in his sleep on April 14, 2022, at Stanford Hospital. He was born May 24, 1937, in Washington, D.C., raised in Virginia and Maryland, and moved his young family West to pursue his 35-year career with United Airlines. Charlie was a 55-year resident of San Mateo County. He was a loving husband and father and is preceded in death by his wife Sandra, survived by his children Sandi Rocco, Debbie Mason, Charles Jr., and granddaughters Lindsay, Brittany (with great-granddaughter Natalie), Cheryl, Sarah, and Michelle; plus his four-legged best friend Blossom.

Charlie's fondness for restoring old cars began before the Air Force had him fixing fighter jets in Europe and continued with many years of devoted service to the Mid-Peninsula Old Time Auto Club, and the Early Ford V-8 Club of America. He loved to help friends realize their passion for restoring automotive machinery, to celebrate America's rolling art, and share decades of happy memories at car tours, parades, and shows.

Charlie shared his love for animals and pets with his family, with many generations of pampered pups. He was a lifelong member of local United Methodist Churches, whether in Burlingame, CA or Tucson, AZ, where he spent winters during retirement. His family respectfully requests donations in his memory to the CALL Primrose Center (c/o Burlingame United Methodist Church), or the Peninsula Humane Society. Charlie's ashes will be cast at sea at a favorite spot shared with his wife, and a celebration of life will be held for friends and family.

