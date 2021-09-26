Charles Dudzic

Passed away peacefully at his home on September 19, 2021. He was born in Oil City, PA on July 6, 1926. His wife of 50 years, the former Marian Stephens, preceded him in death as did his parents, five brothers, and one of his sisters however, he is survived by his sisters, Susie Cotterman and Helen Siefer. Chuck is also survived by his daughter, Beth Bavaro and grandsons, Brad, Tim (Jackie) and Danny and by his son, George (Patricia) and granddaughters, Rena Brownlee (Clint) and Shawna Johnson (Ryan) along with his beloved great-grandsons, Thomas Brownlee and James Bavaro. Chuck, a talented artist, spent his lifetime in careers in advertising and display. There will be no funeral services. Chuck's ashes will be inurned during a private family gathering at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fellowship Square and at T.M.C. Hospice. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.