Charles Dumont

In Memory of Charles Edward Du Mont, 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2021. Preceding him in death were his wife, Deborah; father, Paul and mother, Lucinda. Survived by sister, Paula Pietruskiewicz; nephew, Mark Piccirello and nephew and niece, Clayton and Amber Morginn. Charles began his real Estate career in 1977 in Tucson. His many interests were in mining, travel and boating. He was also an accomplished guitarist. He will be missed by his family, friends and associates. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Tucson, AZ 85704.