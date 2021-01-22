Charles Escobar

ESCOBAR, Charles R.
"Charlie Brown", 67 of Tucson Arizona. He was guided home January 17, 2021 greeted at Heaven's Gates by his daughter, Sonia L. Escobar "Chona". Survived by his wife, Patricia L. Escobar; children, Charles Jr. (Rebecca), Ricardo, Caesar Limon (Angel Robles) and Maribel (Antonio Jimenez). He was loved by 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by extended family Limon, Garcia's and many more. Charlie was our go to mechanic, carpenter handyman. He was always the one we could all lean on to share the laughter. Arrangements by Funeraria Azahares.